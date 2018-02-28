Delhi: 67-year-old Madrasa teacher arrested for molesting minor girl

A 67-year-old Madrasa teacher was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl in Narela located in the North West Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday and was reported to police on Tuesday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission of Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted that the incident was 'sickening'. "Woke up to brutal rape of a 9 year old girl by a 70 year old man in a madrasa. The girl has bled substantially and sustained critical injuries. On my way to the hospital to see her. Sickening!," she tweeted.

This incident comes months after the Uttar Pradesh police raided a madrasa in Lucknow and rescued 51 girls who were allegedly sexually exploited by the madrasa manager.

