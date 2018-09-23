  • search

Delhi: 60-year-old mother throat slit, differently-abled daughter found dead in home

    New Delhi, Sep 23: In a horrific incident, a 60-year-old mother and differently-abled daughter were found dead at their residence in Mianwali area, Delhi. The deceased have been identified as Shashi Talwar and Nidhi, as reported by India.com.

    The incident came to light when Shashi's domestic help reached their house for work at around 9 am. She rang the doorbell but got no response. She said that after waiting outside the house for some time, she went to another house in the neighbourhood where she worked.

    Delhi: 60-year-old mother throat slit, differently-abled daughter found dead in home
    Representatioal Image

    "From the other house I saw the front door of their house opened. I went back and as I entered the house, I found Nidhi didi lying in a pool of blood. I rushed out and raised an alarm. The neighbours then reached the spot," Sumitra said.

    The police is probing all angles while suspected the role of an unknown acquaintance.

    The official probing the case said the house appeared to have been ransacked with several items and documents lying around the house. "But the jewellery and money were not targeted as it appeared during the initial investigation," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 13:29 [IST]
