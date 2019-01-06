  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Delhi: 5000 kg 'Khichdi' cooked for BJP's 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: A 5000 kg 'Khichdi' being cooked for BJP's 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally in Delhi's Ram Leela Maidan. The rice and lentils have been collected from Dalit households.

    Delhi: 5000 kg Khichdi cooked for BJP

    It will be distributed among the party workers and supporters at 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally under the leadership of BJP president Amit Shah. Shah will also address the rally recounting the work done by the party for Dalits in Delhi.

    This comes after the continuous allegations levelled by the Congress against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has failed to address the needs of marginalised sections of the society and not making enough efforts to uplift the Dalits in the country.

    In November 2017, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked 918 kg of khichdi, which currently holds the record for the world's largest khichdi, at 'World Food India' festival organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in Delhi.

    Read more about:

    ramlila maidan khichdi new delhi amit shah sanjeev kapoor world record bjp rally

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue