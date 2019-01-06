Delhi: 5000 kg 'Khichdi' cooked for BJP's 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 6: A 5000 kg 'Khichdi' being cooked for BJP's 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally in Delhi's Ram Leela Maidan. The rice and lentils have been collected from Dalit households.

It will be distributed among the party workers and supporters at 'Bhim Mahasangam Vijay Sankalp' rally under the leadership of BJP president Amit Shah. Shah will also address the rally recounting the work done by the party for Dalits in Delhi.

This comes after the continuous allegations levelled by the Congress against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has failed to address the needs of marginalised sections of the society and not making enough efforts to uplift the Dalits in the country.

In November 2017, renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked 918 kg of khichdi, which currently holds the record for the world's largest khichdi, at 'World Food India' festival organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in Delhi.