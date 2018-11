New Delhi, Nov 23: In a suspected racist attack, four Tanzanian women and two Nigerian men were attacked by a mob at Dwarka in Delhi. The victims were accused of being cannibals.

The Delhi Police rescued six victims. They received five PCR calls from 6:57 pm to 7:38 pm regarding a quarrel with a foreigner in Kakrola area of Dwarka North PS. Upon reaching the spot, police found a gathering of about 200-250 persons in front of a house.