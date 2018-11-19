Delhi: 4 killed in fire at a factory in Karol Bagh

Fire broke out at Bedanpura area

The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is being suspected that the chemical used to dry clean the clothes at the factory caught fire that spread rapidly. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said reports. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Four persons were killed

The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), RM Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40), said reports. The fire has now been doused. The inferno is said to have broken out around 12.30 pm. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Fire broke out at 12.30 pm, it has now been doused

This is the second incident in the national capital in two days. Earlier, flames had engulfed a restaurant in Baba Kharak Singh Marg on Saturday. However, no casualty or injury was reported. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

Second incident in two days

On November 10, about 70 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum in Rohini area of Delhi. There were casualities in the fire that broke out in Rohini's Sector 26.

On September 5, two men were killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.