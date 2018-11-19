  • search

Delhi: 4 killed in fire at a factory in Karol Bagh

By
    New Delhi, Nov 19: Four people were killed and one person injured in a fire that broke out in a factory in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Monday. Karol Bagh is a busy commercial area in Delhi.

    The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is being suspected that the chemical used to dry clean the clothes at the factory caught fire that spread rapidly. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, said reports. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The deceased have been identified as Bagan Prasahad (55), RM Naresh (40), Aarti (20) and Asha (40), said reports. The fire has now been doused. The inferno is said to have broken out around 12.30 pm. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    This is the second incident in the national capital in two days. Earlier, flames had engulfed a restaurant in Baba Kharak Singh Marg on Saturday. However, no casualty or injury was reported. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    On November 10, about 70 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out at a slum in Rohini area of Delhi. There were casualities in the fire that broke out in Rohini's Sector 26.

    On September 5, two men were killed and nine others injured after a fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 15:41 [IST]
