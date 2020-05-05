Delhi: 24 people in Army's RR hospital test positive for coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 05: Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 5th, 2020

The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.