  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: 24 people in Army's RR hospital test positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

    Delhi: 24 people in Armys RR hospital test positive for coronavirus
    Representational Image

    All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 5th, 2020

      The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus indian army new delhi

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X