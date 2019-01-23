Delhi: 21 trains running late due to fog, low visibility

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 23: Dense fog and poor visibility has affected the movement of train in Delhi and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning. As many as, 21 trains are said to be running late due to foggy weather conditions.

It is common in Delhi and nearby areas to witness foggy mornings every year during the months of December and January. December and January are also the coldest months in Delhi and nearby regions. It is usually between December-15 to January 15 every year when the mercury touches lowest level of the year in and around the national capital.

On Tuesday, at least 15 trains to the National Capital were delayed due to fog and low visibility.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan for Wednesday.

Friday was the warmest day for Delhi in this year as the temperature was six degrees above normal at 25.9 degree Celsius.

On Sunday, low visibility due to foggy weather condition had delayed over 29 flights and led to the cancellation of 25 long-distance trains.

On Friday, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi were affected as the dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital early. Departures were completely put on hold from 5.30 AM to 7 AM and arrivals happened only intermittently in between 6 AM to 7.20 AM.