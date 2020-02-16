Delhi: 1 missing, 1 rescued as under-construction building collapses in CR Park

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 16: One person feared trapped, another rescued after an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's C R Park area on Sunday.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

Several ambulances are also present in the spot along with police officials to help the workers injured in the accident.

A man was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital. He has been identified as Tapan Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, a senior fire official said. A search and rescue operation is on, the official said.

Last month, five people, including four minor students, were killed after two floors of an under-construction building housing a coaching class collapsed in Bhajanpura area in northeast Delhi.

Around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the two upper floors of the four-storey building collapsed, trapping them under the debris.