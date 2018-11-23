Delhi: 2 dead after motorcycle rams into divider at Signature Bridge

New Delhi, Nov 23: Two bike-borne people died when they fell off their motorcycle after it rammed into a divider at the newly-opened Signature Bridge. The incident took place on Friday morning.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 8:50 am regarding the incident. Both the persons died on spot.

The much-awaited Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River was opened for public on November 5, Monday. The bridge aims to reduce the travel time between northeast and north Delhi.