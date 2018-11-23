  • search

Delhi: 2 dead after motorcycle rams into divider at Signature Bridge

By
    New Delhi, Nov 23: Two bike-borne people died when they fell off their motorcycle after it rammed into a divider at the newly-opened Signature Bridge. The incident took place on Friday morning.

    The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 8:50 am regarding the incident. Both the persons died on spot.

    Also Read | Police detain, question 4 transgenders for stripping on Signature Bridge

    The much-awaited Signature Bridge over the Yamuna River was opened for public on November 5, Monday. The bridge aims to reduce the travel time between northeast and north Delhi.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
