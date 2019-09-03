Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured after four-storey building collapses in Seelampur, several feared trapped

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, September 3: In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Seelampur area of North-East Delhi, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Balwan said on Tuesday.

"Two dead bodies were recovered from the site. The locals have said that close to five people were trapped in the area, out of which three were recovered and sent to the hospital for treatment. We also conducted a canine search to find out if there are any more people trapped in the debris but could not find anything," Balwan told ANI here.

According to Delhi Police, two people died and three others have been injured in the collapse of an under-construction building in Seelampur area of North-East Delhi.

The two deceased have been identified as Moni (21) and Mohammed Yaseen (65) while Arman, Sahajan Begum, and Samshudin were injured in the building collapse in K Block of JJ Colony on Monday night.

Delhi': Power consumption highest at night this summer

It has been reported that fire department got a call about the incident at 11:29 pm on Monday.

As soon as the incident was reported, six fire tenders were sent to the site, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.

As per eyewitnesses, the building collapsed while some people were attending an event organized by a local resident on the ground floor.

The injured ones have been rushed to a hospital in the area.

Several persons are feared to be trapped in the debris at the site of the incident which took place on Monday night.

The cause of the building collapse has not been ascertained yet. Police said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Another similar incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh on Monday, where two people died after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Visakhapatnam.