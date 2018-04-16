Delhi: 19-year-old boy arrested for posing as doctor in AIIMS for 5 months

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old man was arrested after he was found masquerading as a doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital for almost five months.

According to reports, Adnan Khurram was arrested on Saturday when he was trying to enter the hospital.

During interrogation, Khurram told police that he was impersonating a doctor to ensure that his sister was admitted to AIIMS timely while in another statement, he said he posed as a doctor as he liked the profession and wanted to spend time with other doctors.

Khurram, whose papers reveal that he is a resident of Bihar, was active on social media, posting pictures at various medical and even political events, wearing a lab coat to pass off as a doctor.

The incident came to light only after hospital authorities and members of the Resident Doctors' Association released his pictures online, and the hospital's security caught him, DNA reported.

