Delhi: 16-year-old killed as speeding SUV hits multiple vehicles in Paschim Vihar, several injured

    New Delhi, Nov 15: A 16-year-old girl was killed and eight others were hospitalised after a retired professor lost control of his Toyota Fortuner car and rammed five vehicles in west Delhi's Meera Bagh on Wednesday evening.

    Delhi: 16-year-old killed as speeding SUV hits multiple vehicles in Paschim Vihar, several injured

    At least two of the injured people were in critical condition; some suffered multiple fractures, said a doctor at a private hospital where the victims were admitted.

    The accident happened in Meera Bagh under the Vikaspuri Flyover a little before 7 pm. An eyewitness who didn't want to be named said a loud bang drew his attention.

    According to news agency ANI, the SUV hit multiple vehicles before coming to a halt. Apart from the girl - a pedestrian - who died in the accident, at least eight people - including the driver of the SUV - have received serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

    Police identified the driver as Kamal Kumar, a professor retired from Hansraj College of the Delhi University. He would be questioned after he recuperates and also cops said they will also ask for his medical test to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 1:32 [IST]
