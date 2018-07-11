Delhi: 15 girls ‘confined’ in school basement for 5 hours for not paying fees

New Delhi, July 11: More than 15 kindergarten students from Rabea Girls' Public School in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi were allegedly locked up in the basement for not paying fees.

Speaking on the incident, a parent said,"My 4-year-old daughter was punished by school authorities for not paying fees while the fact is I have already paid for next 6 months."

The parents alleged that the children were locked in the basement without food and water for nearly five hours. It was only when they came to collect their wards that the girls were rescued, the parents alleged.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 342 (wrongful confinement) and Juvenile Justice Act section 75 (cruelty to child) was registered at Hauz Qazi police station on Monday. "We have sent a notice to the school principal. We will also record the statements of all concerned parents," said the police.