  • search

Delhi: 15 girls ‘confined’ in school basement for 5 hours for not paying fees

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 11: More than 15 kindergarten students from Rabea Girls' Public School in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi were allegedly locked up in the basement for not paying fees.

    Delhi: 15 girls ‘confined’ in school basement for 5 hours for not paying fees

    Speaking on the incident, a parent said,"My 4-year-old daughter was punished by school authorities for not paying fees while the fact is I have already paid for next 6 months."

    The parents alleged that the children were locked in the basement without food and water for nearly five hours. It was only when they came to collect their wards that the girls were rescued, the parents alleged.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 342 (wrongful confinement) and Juvenile Justice Act section 75 (cruelty to child) was registered at Hauz Qazi police station on Monday. "We have sent a notice to the school principal. We will also record the statements of all concerned parents," said the police.

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    delhi child abuse school children indian penal code

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 11, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue