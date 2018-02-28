Delhi: 13-year-old boy arrested for allegedly raping four-year-old girl in Noida

In yet another shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Noida. The accused was apprehended following a complaint and has been sent to a correction home.

It is learnt that the accused entered the residence where the minor girl and her elder sister were all alone at home. The boy then gave the girl's elder sister Rs 2 so that she go out to market and buy herself a toffee. The boy then lured her and allegedly raped her.

When the girl's elder sister returned, she found her sibling crying. An FIR against the 13-year-old has been filed under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the POSCO Act, 2012.

The girl was taken to the hospital for medical examination where it was revealed that the little girl had injuries on her private parts. The girl's family claimed that the family of the accused lives less than 50 metres away, and was known to them. "The boy used to come to our home, too," the father said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.