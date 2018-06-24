English

Delhi: 11-Km-long Mundka-Bahadurgarh metro corridor to open for public from today

    The 11.2-km-long fully-elevated Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro's Green Line will be inaugurated on Sunday. With this, Delhi Metro will make its third foray into Haryana - connecting Bahadurgarh to the heart of Delhi.

    Delhi: 11-Km-long Mundka-Bahadurgarh metro corridor to open from today

    The Mundka-Bahadurgarh stretch, with seven stations, would be an extension of the existing Green Line (standard-gauge tracks) from Inderlok to Mundka.

    Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter will attend the function in Bahadurgarh, the source said.

    The services on the new corridor will begin from 4 pm on June 24.

    After the opening of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section would become 26.33 km long.

    With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 288 km with 208 stations.

    This section will be metro's third line of connectivity to the neighbouring state of Haryana. Metro services are already operational in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
