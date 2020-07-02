Delete China apps and get free face masks: New campaign by Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA

  • search
    Bahraich, July 02: A BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh has started a campaign to provide free face masks to all those people who delete Chinese applications from their mobile phones.

    Speaking to reporters, local BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal said, "After banning of 59 Chinese apps in the country by the Centre, I have started a campaign of providing free face masks for deleting Chinese apps".

    It is reportedly said that the campaign is being run with the help of the party's Mahila Morcha.

    Jaiswal was the Minister of State for Basic Education but was removed last year by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after allegations of corruption were made against her.

    On June 29, India banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

    The ban, which comes in the wake of the current standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with Chinese troops, marked the largest sweep against Chinese technology companies.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
