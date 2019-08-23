  • search
    Delegation of opposition leaders to visit J&K tomorrow

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 23: A delegation comprising of prominent leaders from opposition parties would visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, said reports. This would be first visit by such a delegation after Article 370 was abrogated on August 5.

    Delegation is likely to comprise of Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma (all Congress), D Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M general secretary) and Manoj Jha (RJD), among others.

    Some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK. DMK's Tiruchi Siva and Dinesh Trivedi from TMC will also be part of the delegation that will leave for Srinagar around noon from Delhi airport, PTI report while quoting sources said.

    So far, the government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since provisions of Article 370 were abrogated by the Centre. Leaders of regional parties, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been put under house arrest.

    Earlier this month, senior Congress leader and former Jammu and kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped from visiting the state and was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.

    After that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Rahul Gandhi were involved in a war of words over visiting Srinagar. Malik had said that Rahul's visit may cause disturbance in the Valley which was then under heavy security blanket.

