Dehradun: 16-year-old gang-raped by seniors, staff tries to terminate pregnancy

Dehradun, Sep 18: A shocking case of gangrape of a 16-year-old has come to light from a boarding school in Dehradun. The girl was allegedly gang-raped by four of her seniors and the institute's staff allegedly even tried to terminate her pregnancy.

The case came to light a month on Sunday after Dehradun's senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kureti was tipped-off about the alleged rape and ordered an investigation.

Also Read | Woman gang raped on a pretext of giving a lift in UP

The four boys along with the school's director, principal, administration officer, his wife and hostel caretaker have been arrested on Monday.

The girl, who lived in the school hostel, told her elder sister that she was raped after she fell sick. It was found out later that she was one month pregnant.

The case of gang-raping and destruction of evidence case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Rewari gangrape: BJP MLA Premlata blames unemployment for rapes

"The incident happened on August 14... the girl was raped by the four boys studying in the same residential school. SSP, Dehradun, Nivedita Kureti, got a tip-off about the incident and ordered us to investigate the matter... the charges were found to be true," said station house officer Naresh Rathod.