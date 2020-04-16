  • search
Coronavirus
    Defying lockdown, thousands attend temple festival in Karnataka's COVID-19 hotspot Kalaburagi

    Bengaluru, Apr 16: Defying nationwide lockdown, thousands came out to celebrate the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival on Thursday.

    A coronavirus hotspot in Karnataka, Kalaburagi has already seen three deaths, including the first casualty recorded in the country.

    Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang said around 100-150 people, at around 6.30am on Thursday, came near the temple for about 20 minutes and took part in the chariot-pulling procession.

    "A case has been registered against those people (20 named and others being identified) for violation of the lockdown rules. A sub-inspector has been suspended," news agency ANI quoted Marbaniang as saying.

    A case has also been registered against the temple management under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
