Defying lockdown, thousands attend temple festival in Karnataka's COVID-19 hotspot Kalaburagi

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Defying nationwide lockdown, thousands came out to celebrate the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival on Thursday.

A coronavirus hotspot in Karnataka, Kalaburagi has already seen three deaths, including the first casualty recorded in the country.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang said around 100-150 people, at around 6.30am on Thursday, came near the temple for about 20 minutes and took part in the chariot-pulling procession.

"A case has been registered against those people (20 named and others being identified) for violation of the lockdown rules. A sub-inspector has been suspended," news agency ANI quoted Marbaniang as saying.

A case has also been registered against the temple management under Sections 188, 143, 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).