Defy whip, face action Mayawati to MLAs who merged with Rajasthan Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Aug 14: The six MLAs who shifted from the BSP to Congress have been told by Mayawati to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip t the party leaders warning them that they will face action if they disobey the order.

Meanwhile, the six MLAs who shifted from the BSP to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition for a temporary freeze on the merger. The SC left the decision to the Rajasthan High Court.

Rajasthan truce sealed, Sachin Pilot attends CLP meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence

"We will not interfere in this case at this stage since High Court is already hearing it," the SC said. The matter will be taken up on Monday after waiting for the decision of the Rajasthan High Court, the three judge Bench also said.

With no interim order, the BSP legislators are free to take part in the proceedings to be held tomorrow.