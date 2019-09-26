COAS Gen Rawat to take charge of chairman of chiefs of staff committee on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 26: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday is expected to receive the baton of Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee from outgoing IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa who retires by end of the month.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) comprises chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the senior most member is appointed its chairperson.

"The Air Chief will be handing over the baton of the Chairman COSC with to the Army Chief on Friday," a senior defence ministry official said.

The Chairman of COSC is tasked with ensuring synergy among the three services and evolve common strategy to deal with external security challenges facing the country. The Army Chief is scheduled to retire on December 31.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa had taken charge of Chairman of COSC from then Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on May 29. Gen. Rawat had assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016.

He has tremendous hands-on experience of serving in combat areas and at various functional levels in the Indian Army over the last three decades. Before becoming Army Chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the Northeast.

