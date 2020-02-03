  • search
    DefExpo 2020: Modi to inaugurate mega defence exhibition in Lucknow; 165 countries to participate

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11th edition of DefExpo 2020, India's five-day biennial mega defence exhibition from February 5th to 9th on Wednesday in Lucknow.

    Over 1000 national and international defence firms including 165 foreign companies from the US, France, Germany, Russia, Israel, Australia etc are participating in the DefExpo 2020 which is being held for the first time in Lucknow.

    The theme of DefExpo 2020 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi shall preside over the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020," a government statement said.

    After the inaugural ceremony of the Expo, Modi will visit the India and Uttar Pradesh pavilions.

    "The India pavilion will exclusively showcase the strong partnership between the public and private sector, including small and medium enterprises," the statement said.

    This year, exhibition area has also gone up by 58 per cent to over 42,800 square metres compared to 26,774 square metres during DefExpo 2018.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 19:29 [IST]
