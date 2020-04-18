  • search
    Defending son’s lockdown wedding, Kumaraswamy cites WHO on face masks

    Bengaluru, Apr 18: A day after former Karnataka chief minister was criticised for being irresponsible by hosting his son's wedding at a time when the country is battling a pandemic, he said that he had taken all precautionary measures.

    H D Kumaraswamy

    Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil wed Revathi, the grand-niece of Congress leader, M Krishnappa on April 17. Prior to the wedding, Kumaraswamy had tweeted, " heartfelt thanks to the millions of activists and well-wishers. Let us sit down and have a meal together when this situation that the world is facing gets over."

    Kumaraswamy told India Today that he felt hurt when there were demands for the arrest of his father and former prime minister of India, H D Deve Gowda. When asked about the social distancing norms, he said that all precautions were taken. He also questioned Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa for flouting social distancing norms. The wedding was attended only by blood relatives, he said.

    I challenge the CM to take any action if we did anything wrong. The wedding was permitted by the district magistrate and every case was issued a pass for the function. On why none were wearing face masks, the former CM said that the WHO said it is not necessary for everyone to wear face masks.

