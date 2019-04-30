  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 6,311 cr to build anti-submarine warfare ships

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: In a major boost for Indian Navy, Defence Ministry on Tuesday signed contract worth Rs 6,311 cr with public sector shipyard Cochin Shipyard Limited to build eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts (ASWSWCs) for the Indian Navy.

    Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 6,311 cr to build 16 anti-submarine warfare ships

    State-run Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here Tuesday signed a Rs 6,311 crore contract with the Defence Ministry for construction of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow watercrafts (ASWSWCs) for the Indian Navy.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAVY News

    Read more about:

    navy

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 21:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue