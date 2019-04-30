Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 6,311 cr to build anti-submarine warfare ships

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: In a major boost for Indian Navy, Defence Ministry on Tuesday signed contract worth Rs 6,311 cr with public sector shipyard Cochin Shipyard Limited to build eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts (ASWSWCs) for the Indian Navy.

