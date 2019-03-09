Defence ministry says reports of Army jawan’s abduction in J&K’s Budgam incorrect

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: The reports of abduction of a Army jawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam are incorrect, the defence ministry said Saturday morning, adding that the "individual is safe".

Defence Ministry said Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier (Mohammad Yaseen) on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam(J&K) are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided.

On Friday evening, media reports said that soldier Yaseen Bhat, who is currently on leave was kidnapped from his home in Qazipora Chadoora by unknown gunmen.

In June last year, another rifleman--Aurangzeb--was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and his bullet-ridden body was recovered later the same month.

The deceased Army jawan was on way to his home for the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle.