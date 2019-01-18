Defence Minister takes historic decision to induct women in Corps of Military Police

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 18: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken decision to induct women as jawans in Corps of Military Police in Army. The women will be inducted in a graded manner to eventually comprise 20 per cent of total Corps of Military Police of the Army.

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat had last year announced that the process to allow women in combat role, currently an exclusive domain of men, was moving fast and initially women will be recruited for positions in military police.

To improve representation of women in our armed forces Smt @nsitharaman takes a historic decision to induct women for the first time in PBOR role in Corps of Military Police 1/2 pic.twitter.com/PmEVEZ9h03 — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 18, 2019

Corps of Military Police (CMP) is the military police of the Indian Army. In addition, the CMP is trained to handle prisoners of war and to regulate traffic, as well as to handle basic telecommunication equipment such as telephone exchanges. They can be identified by their red berets, white lanyards and belts, and they also wear a black brassard with the letters MP imprinted in red.