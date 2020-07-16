Defence Minister Rajnath to visit Ladakh on Friday to assess military preparedness

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Friday visit Ladakh to review military preparedness and take stock of the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), people aware of the developments said on Wednesday.

The Union Defence Minister will be accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane during Rajnath Singh's first visit to Ladakh after the stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies began in May.

CSG reviews progress as positives noticed in India-China military commander talks

According to reports, the government's high-powered China Study Group (CSG) on Wednesday reviewed the latest developments in eastern Ladakh, with focus on the next stage of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies following a 14-hour meeting between senior military commanders.

Meanwhile, it is also said that the Defence Minister will visit forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18. Naravane will accompany the minister.

Discussed India-China border clash with Jaishankar, we speak 'frequently’: Pompeo

However, the military is keeping a strict vigil on the western front to deter Pakistan and prevent what could turn out to be a two-front conflict.

It can be seen that the minister will be in Ladakh two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled visit to the sector on July 3. PM Modi then declared that the "era of expansionism" is over, sending a strong signal to China about India's determination to defend its borders.