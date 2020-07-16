YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defence Minister Rajnath to visit Ladakh on Friday to assess military preparedness

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Friday visit Ladakh to review military preparedness and take stock of the developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), people aware of the developments said on Wednesday.

    Rajnath Singh

    The Union Defence Minister will be accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane during Rajnath Singh's first visit to Ladakh after the stand-off between the Indian and Chinese armies began in May.

    CSG reviews progress as positives noticed in India-China military commander talks

    According to reports, the government's high-powered China Study Group (CSG) on Wednesday reviewed the latest developments in eastern Ladakh, with focus on the next stage of disengagement between the Indian and Chinese armies following a 14-hour meeting between senior military commanders.

    Meanwhile, it is also said that the Defence Minister will visit forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18. Naravane will accompany the minister.

    Discussed India-China border clash with Jaishankar, we speak 'frequently’: Pompeo

    However, the military is keeping a strict vigil on the western front to deter Pakistan and prevent what could turn out to be a two-front conflict.

    It can be seen that the minister will be in Ladakh two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled visit to the sector on July 3. PM Modi then declared that the "era of expansionism" is over, sending a strong signal to China about India's determination to defend its borders.

    More RAJNATH SINGH News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh defence minister ladakh

    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue