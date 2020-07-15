Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh on July 17

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 15: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on July 17 for a security review amidst the tensions with China.

Singh will also visit the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir on July 18. Singh would be accompanied by Army Chief, General M M Naravane. It may be recalled that Singh had scheduled a visit to Ladakh earlier this month, but it had to be deferred. The visit comes two weeks after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made an unscheduled visit to the sector on July 3. During the visit, the PM had said that the era of expansionism is over.

Indo-China standoff: Why phase-II of deescalation will be a tricky affair

On Tuesday, the military commanders of both sides held a marathon meet to discuss the disengagement process. The meeting lasted for 14 hours.

During the meeting both sides discussed de-escalation at Pangong Tso. The two sides extensively discussed vacating the Finger Complex on the northern side of Pangong lake.

The commanders also discussed additional reduction of troops from the Depsang Bulge, which is north of Galwan Valley. The Indian side insisted that the status quo be restored and the Chinese move back to their side of the Line of Actual Control. India also said that the traditional patrolling routes of the Indian Army should not be blocked.

During 14.5 hour meet of military commanders, India tells China to reduce troops at Depsang Bulge

Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News

Further the Indian side also insisted on complete restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh prior to May 5. Sources tell OneIndia that more such meetings are on the anvil. The future meetings would discuss the road map for the overall restoration process. Both sides would also discuss restoring tranquillity in the region, which has been witnessing tensions off late.