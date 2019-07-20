Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to pay tribute to Kargil heroes at Dras

New Delhi, July 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Kargil today to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

On 14 July, a 'Victory Flame' was lit by Singh at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on 26 July to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

The flame will traverse through 11 towns and cities and finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial. "I pay tribute to our soldiers who gave their life for the country. I also pay respect to the family members of those soldiers," Singh had said on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and several senior officers.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Before flying back to Delhi in the evening, Rajnath will visit the twin border districts of Kathua and Samba to inaugurate two bridges.

"The Defence Minister will inaugurate two bridges - one over the Ujh in Kathua and another over the Basanter in Samba. Both are significant from the border point of view and for connectivity of locals," said the sources.

The bridge over the Ujh will be the longest ever constructed by the Border Roads Organisation.