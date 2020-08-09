YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defence Minister promised a ‘bang’, ended with a ‘whimper’: Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, saying the "import embargo" on defence equipment announced by him was "high sounding jargon" as their only importer was the Defence Ministry.

    Defence Minister promised a ‘bang’, ended with a ‘whimper’: Chidambaram

    The defence minister promised a "bang" on a Sunday morning and ended with a "whimper", Chidambaram said in a series of tweets. "The only importer of defence equipment is the Defence Ministry.

    Any import embargo is really an embargo on oneself," the former home minister said. What the defence minister said in his "historic Sunday announcement" deserved only an office order from the minister to his secretaries, Chidambaram said.

    "Import embargo is high sounding jargon. What it means is we will try to make the same equipment (that we import today) in 2 to 4 years and stop imports thereafter!" he said.

    In a major reform initiative to boost the domestic defence industry, the defence minister announced restrictions on import of 101 weapons and military platforms including artillery guns, assault rifles and transport aircraft.

    "The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative," Singh said on Twitter while making the announcement. He said the ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue