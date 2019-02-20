  • search
    Defence Minister inaugurates Aero India 2019 show in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: After the tragic Suryakiran jet crash, the 12th edition of Asia's premier Air show 'Aero India-2019' took off at Yelahanka air force station on Wednesday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the biennial event.

    Asia's premier Air show 'Aero India-2019' to begin at Yelahanka air force station. Courtesy: @AeroIndiashow

    In the five-day long event 61 metal birds, including HAL's indigenous products Light Combat Aircraft Tejas all set to roar in the city skies. The event, which will showcase India's air defence prowess, will also act as a platform for aviation companies, the defence sector and government to forge new alliances and contracts.

    This edition of Aero India was marked by controversy with reports about it being shifted to Uttar Pradesh,which had taken a political colour, as the Congress-JD(S)led government in the state had hit out at the BJP led Centre against the alleged move.

    Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and defence officials were present at the inauguration of Aero India 2019.

    Surya Kiran Team:

    Indian Air Force's  Surya Kiran jets won't participate in the inaguration  due to the loss of two aircraft and one pilot on Tuesday in a mid-air collision during rehearsal. The aircraft were ween with canopies covered on runway behind the inaugural venue, according to news agency ANI.

    (With PTI inputs)

