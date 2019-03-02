Defence Minister, IAF Chief meet Wg Cdr Abhinandan

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 02: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa met with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at a hospital on Saturday. The Defence Minister was accompanied by senior IAF officials.

Earlier, According to IAF officials, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman met IAF Chief BS Dhanoa today morning and explained his detention in Pakistan. The Wing Commander is likely to stay at Air Force Officer's Mess, reported news agency ANI.

Also Read | Record, edit, delete: Pak forced Abhinandan to speak on video

Wg Cdr Abhinandan appeared at 9.10pm India time at the Wagah checkpost on the Pakistani side on Friday, accompanied by Pakistani rangers, the Indian air attache posted in the high commission in Islamabad.

He was wearing civilian clothes-a dark jacket and khakhi trousers, walking proudly toward the gates that separated his captors' country from his homeland.