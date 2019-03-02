  • search
    Defence Minister, IAF Chief meet Wg Cdr Abhinandan

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IAF Chief BS Dhanoa met with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at a hospital on Saturday. The Defence Minister was accompanied by senior IAF officials.

    Abhinandan Varthman, Nirmala Sitharaman, IAF Chief BS Dhanoa , Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

    Earlier, According to IAF officials, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman met IAF Chief BS Dhanoa today morning and explained his detention in Pakistan. The Wing Commander is likely to stay at Air Force Officer's Mess, reported news agency ANI.

    Wg Cdr Abhinandan appeared at 9.10pm India time at the Wagah checkpost on the Pakistani side on Friday, accompanied by Pakistani rangers, the Indian air attache posted in the high commission in Islamabad.

    He was wearing civilian clothes-a dark jacket and khakhi trousers, walking proudly toward the gates that separated his captors' country from his homeland.

    iaf nirmala sitharaman bs dhanoa

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 17:09 [IST]
