Defence Minister celebrates Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh

Dibang, Nov 7: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with Indian Army troops deployed at forward posts in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

She flew over the general area and visit Anini and Andrala Omkar forward posts and met the troops.

The army post selected for the visit falls under the 3 Corps area of the Indian Army, a prestigious command that includes Gen Bipin Rawat and the present DG of Military Operations as past commanders.

Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with the families of Tri-Services personnel at Port Blair. She also reviewed its operational preparedness with top officials.

Nirmala Sitharaman meets veer naaris Nirmala offered gifts to Veer Naari and veterans at Dinjan (Assam) with the Army Commander Eastern Command, formation commanders and Col Aman Anand. Courtesy:@nsitharaman Mishmi tribe Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeted by village elders of the local Mishmi tribe of Hyulong on the occasion of Diwali in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018. Upper Dibang in Arunachal Pradesh Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrating Diwali with the Indian troops deployed in the forward posts of Upper Dibang in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018. (PTI Photo) Hyulong in Arunachal Pradesh Nirmala Sitharaman celebrating Diwali with soldiers, their families at Hyulong in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018.