  • search

Defence Minister celebrates Diwali with troops in Arunachal Pradesh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dibang, Nov 7: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with Indian Army troops deployed at forward posts in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

    She flew over the general area and visit Anini and Andrala Omkar forward posts and met the troops.

    The army post selected for the visit falls under the 3 Corps area of the Indian Army, a prestigious command that includes Gen Bipin Rawat and the present DG of Military Operations as past commanders.

    Last year, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated Diwali with the families of Tri-Services personnel at Port Blair. She also reviewed its operational preparedness with top officials.

    Nirmala Sitharaman meets veer naaris

    Nirmala Sitharaman meets veer naaris

    Nirmala offered gifts to Veer Naari and veterans at Dinjan (Assam) with the Army Commander Eastern Command, formation commanders and Col Aman Anand. Courtesy:@nsitharaman

    Mishmi tribe

    Mishmi tribe

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeted by village elders of the local Mishmi tribe of Hyulong on the occasion of Diwali in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018.

    Upper Dibang in Arunachal Pradesh

    Upper Dibang in Arunachal Pradesh

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrating Diwali with the Indian troops deployed in the forward posts of Upper Dibang in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Hyulong in Arunachal Pradesh

    Hyulong in Arunachal Pradesh

    Nirmala Sitharaman celebrating Diwali with soldiers, their families at Hyulong in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018.

    Read more about:

    diwali nirmala sitharaman arunachal pradesh army

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue