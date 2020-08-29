YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defence/ISI case: NIA raids suspect’s home

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at the home of one Rajakbhai Kumbhar at Gujarat in connection with the Defence/ISI case that was originally reported in Uttar Pradesh.

    Defence/ISI case: NIA raids suspect’s home
    Representational Image

    During investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defense/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

    NIA charges 3 who worked for frontal outfits of naxals in Telangana

    Investigation further revealed that suspect Rajakbhai Kumbhar had transferred an amount of Rs.5,000 through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to the main accused Md. Rashid. This amount was remitted to accused Md. Rashid by

    Rajakbhai Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied by Md. Rashid to ISI agents.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency armed forces gujarat

    Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X