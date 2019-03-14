Defence Investiture Ceremony: General Bipin Rawat awarded PVSM, Kirti Chakra to Major Tushar

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 14: President Ram Nath Kovind presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. PTI file photo
    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat received Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind today. Param Vishisht Seva Medal is the highest military medal awarded in recognition of peace-time services not relating to gallantry.

    Army's Sepoy Vrahma Pal Singh and CRPF jawans Rajendra Nain and Ravindra Babban Dhanwade were decorated with Kirti Chakra posthumously.

    Major Tushar Gauba of 20 Jat regiment received the Kirti Chakra,India's second highest peacetime gallantry award, for killing three terrorists in close combat along the Line of Control in Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Also, 12 officers and jawans from Army and CRPF received Shaurya Chakra.

    Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice-President of India, Prime Minister of India and Union Minister for Defence.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
