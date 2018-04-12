Defence Expo 2018: Modi to inaugurate the event today in Chennai

Defence Expo India 2018, an event to showcase the country's defence manufacturing capabilities, would formally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvidanthai, Chennai, on Thursday. The four-day exhibition will showcase the strengths of India's defence public sector and uncover the country's growing private industry.

Although the mega defence exhibition began on Wednesday (April 10), the formal inauguration would be held on Thursday.

According to the Defence Ministry, over 670 defence firms, including 154 foreign manufacturers, are participating in the exhibition of weapons and military hardware. It is being attended by official delegations from over 47 countries, including the US, the UK, Russia, Afghanistan, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Madagascar, Myanmar, Nepal, Portugal, Seychelles and Vietnam.

The weapons and platforms being displayed include the Tejas fighter jets, advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) designed by the DRDO Arjun Mark 2 tank and Dhanush artillery guns. The DRDO's exhibits include the Nirbhay missile system with launcher, autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (AUGV), MBT Arjun Mk-I tank, Astra missile, low level transportable radar (LLTR) system, medium power radar (MPR) system and Varunastra -- heavy weight anti submarine electric torpedo. The exhibition is spread over an area of 2.90 lakh square feet.

