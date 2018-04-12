Defence Expo 2018 LIVE: Fifty per cent of the expo has Indian manufacturers, says Sitharaman
India
oi-Oneindia Staff Writer
Written By: Oneindia Staff
Defence Expo India 2018, an event to showcase the country's defence manufacturing capabilities, would formally be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thiruvidanthai, Chennai, on Thursday. The four-day exhibition will showcase the strengths of India's defence public sector and uncover the country's growing private industry.
Although the mega defence exhibition began on Wednesday (April 10), the formal inauguration would be held on Thursday.
According to the Defence Ministry, over 670 defence firms, including 154 foreign manufacturers, are participating in the exhibition of weapons and military hardware. It is being attended by official delegations from over 47 countries, including the US, the UK, Russia, Afghanistan, Sweden, Finland, Italy, Madagascar, Myanmar, Nepal, Portugal, Seychelles and Vietnam.
The weapons and platforms being displayed include the Tejas fighter jets, advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) designed by the DRDO Arjun Mark 2 tank and Dhanush artillery guns. The DRDO's exhibits include the Nirbhay missile system with launcher, autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (AUGV), MBT Arjun Mk-I tank, Astra missile, low-level transportable radar (LLTR) system, medium power radar (MPR) system and Varunastra -- heavyweight anti submarine electric torpedo. The exhibition is spread over an area of 2.90 lakh square feet.
Stay tuned for live updates here:
Apr 12, 2018 11:02 AM
Wonderful to see that more than 500 Indian companies & over 150 foreign companies are here. More than 40 countries have sent their official delegations as well: PM
Apr 12, 2018 11:02 AM
I am very happy to be here in the land of the great Cholas who established India's historical civilization links through trade & education: PM Modi at Defence Expo 2018
Apr 12, 2018 10:53 AM
Defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh will be setup as provisioned in the Budget. "Offset provisions have been relaxed to attract more foreign investors," says the defence minister
Apr 12, 2018 10:40 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2018.
Apr 12, 2018 10:39 AM
50 percent of this Expo has Indian manufacturers, most of them small and medium industries, says Sitharaman at the event
Apr 12, 2018 10:33 AM
The major focus of this year's defence expo is India-made defence products.
Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan and other protesters detained from Chennai, reports ANI.
Apr 12, 2018 10:02 AM
At the Chennai international airport, Cauvery protesters have released black balloons into the sky.
Apr 12, 2018 9:56 AM
There will be a combined live display of Naval, Aero and Land Systems at the venue.
Apr 12, 2018 9:55 AM
For the first time, India Pavilion is being set up at the event to showcase the combined strength of the country's public sector and private sector in defence production.
Apr 12, 2018 9:51 AM
The inaugural ceremony will be webcast on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Periscope, etc. and also to live audiences in Indian Embassies across the world.
Apr 12, 2018 9:50 AM
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Chennai, he will be addressing Defence Expo 2018, later today.
Apr 12, 2018 9:45 AM
Two ships from the @indiannavy will be docked at Chennai Port during Defence Expo 2018.Warships like INS Kamorta and INS Sahyadri will dock in Chennai on 13th and 15th April.
Apr 12, 2018 9:33 AM
Some Opposition parties and pro-Tamil outfits in Tamil Nadu are set to hold black flag protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state over Cauvery issue.
Apr 12, 2018 9:29 AM
The main highlights of the event include a first of its kind National Level Open Challenge Competition– "Solution to Problem" aimed to finding solutions to the defence related problems by Innovators, Students, Professionals, Participants and Foreign Nationals.
Apr 12, 2018 9:28 AM
47 official delegations from different countries have also confirmed their participation out of which 13 of these delegations are at Ministerial level.
