Defeated by money, muscle, deceit says Tejashwi Yadav on BiharElection outcome

A loss at the end, but how Tejashwi gave veterans a run for their money in Bihar

Defeated by money, muscle, deceit says Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Election outcome

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 12: Speaking to the media after giving the NDA a tough fight in the Bihar assembly elections, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said that they got the support of the people by NDA win through money, muscle and deceit.

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has been relegated to the third position. If he has any conscience left, he must give up his attachment to the Chief Minister's chair, Yadav said after being unanimously elected by 109 Grand Alliance MLAs.

We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated, alleged Yadav. We demand recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where these were counted at the end, and not in the beginning, Yadav also said.

It is surprising that the NDA got only 12,270 votes more than Mahagathbandhan, and yet managed to win 15 more seats, Tejashwi Yadav also said.