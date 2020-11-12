YouTube
    Defeated by money, muscle, deceit says Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar Election outcome

    By
    |

    Patna, Nov 12: Speaking to the media after giving the NDA a tough fight in the Bihar assembly elections, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said that they got the support of the people by NDA win through money, muscle and deceit.

    Defeated by money, muscle, deceit says Tejashwi Yadav on BiharElection outcome
    Tejashwi Yadav

    Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has been relegated to the third position. If he has any conscience left, he must give up his attachment to the Chief Minister's chair, Yadav said after being unanimously elected by 109 Grand Alliance MLAs.

    We lost 20 seats by a wafer-thin margin. In many constituencies, as many as 900 postal ballots were invalidated, alleged Yadav. We demand recounting of postal ballots in all those constituencies where these were counted at the end, and not in the beginning, Yadav also said.

    Bihar Elections: BJP likely to get more berths in Cabinet

    It is surprising that the NDA got only 12,270 votes more than Mahagathbandhan, and yet managed to win 15 more seats, Tejashwi Yadav also said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
