Defeat is mine, not BJP’s says Raghubar Das

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: Conceding loss in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency.

"It is not BJP's defeat, it is my defeat," Das told reporters at a press conference here.

Failure to cling to alliance reason for loss: Raghubar Das

The BJP contested 79 seats, supported an Independent candidate in one constituency and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.

NEWS At Noon December 24th, 2019

The saffron party's Bihar allies--the JD(U) and LJP-- contested the elections on their own and none of their candidates was leading anywhere.