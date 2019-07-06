Defamation case: Cross examination of MJ Akbar's witnesses on July 15 and 17

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 06: A Delhi court on Saturday posted the cross-examination of Former Union Minister MJ Akbar's witness in his defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for July 15 and 17.

"It is also wrong to suggest that Ramani's disclosures in her tweets and articles were true and made in good faith for public interest and for public good," Akbar told the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, ANI reported.

"It is wrong to suggest that the articles and tweets of Priya Ramani were meant to raise awareness of pervasiveness of the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace," said Mr Akbar.

Akbar approached the Patiala House Court under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code, terming the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him as "false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous".

Court frames defamation charge against Priya Ramani

Ramani had on April 10 pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial after the court framed defamation charges against her on a criminal complaint of Akbar.

Ramani was the first women to have raised voice against MJ Akbar, accusing the minister of predatory behaviour. After Ramani, several other women followed suit, with each accusing the former minister of making them uncomfortable with his behavior. Notably, while most of the women have admitted that he "did not do" anything, however, two have accused him of molestation.