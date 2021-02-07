Deeply shocked: Mamata on Uttarakhand disaster

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said she was deeply shocked over the disaster that struck Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off, leading to a massive flood.

    Over 150 labourers working at a power project in the northern state are feared dead, officials said, adding, many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

    "Deeply shocked and very saddened at the loss of lives in the disaster that took place in Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Wishing a speedy and full recovery for those injured in the calamity," Banerjee said on Twitter.

    Tapovan hydro project damaged by Uttarakhand glacier burst

    Several districts in Uttarakhand, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun havbe been put on high alert in the wake of the disaster.

