'Deeply disturbed': Politicians across parties condemn Kashmir terror attack

    Srinagar, Feb 14: In a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 18 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday. The attack took place in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. This is the biggest terror attack in the state in recent memory.

    Photo credit: Twitter handle @vinaypratapss

    The terrorists first triggered a high-intensity IED blast and followed it up with firing, reports said. PTI, meanwhile, reported that a terrorist identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus, which was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

    Dozens were injured as well in the biggest attack of 2019. Death toll could rise further, officials said. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

    Politicians from across parties expressed their shock at the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it a "cowardly attack". "I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote in a tweet.

    Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among the first to condemn the attack. "No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?" People's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

    "I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of the CRPF soliders who were killed. "Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery," she tweeted.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the country must stand united in this moment of grief. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also expressed their sadness.

    Former Army chief VK Singh said "every drop will be avenged"

    Vice President of India condemned the "dastardly terrorist attack" on the CRPF personnels in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

    Condemning the "cowardly attack" on the CRPF personnels in Pulwama, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala paid homage to the martyred, while flayin the Modi government for its "comrpomise" on national security.

    Deeply saddened, says Naveen Patnaik

