'Deeply disturbed': Politicians across parties condemn Kashmir terror attack

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Feb 14: In a major terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 18 CRPF jawans were killed on Thursday. The attack took place in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. This is the biggest terror attack in the state in recent memory.

The terrorists first triggered a high-intensity IED blast and followed it up with firing, reports said. PTI, meanwhile, reported that a terrorist identified as Adil Ahmad from Kakapora in Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus, which was reduced to a mangled heap of iron.

Also Read | Jaish bomber released a chilling video before striking at Pulwama

Dozens were injured as well in the biggest attack of 2019. Death toll could rise further, officials said. The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Politicians from across parties expressed their shock at the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi called it a "cowardly attack". "I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote in a tweet.

I’m deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a #CRPF convoy in J&K in which many of our brave CRPF men have been martyred and a large number wounded, some critically. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2019

'Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act', tweets Union Minister

Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyred soldiers and we all stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 14, 2019

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were among the first to condemn the attack. "No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?" People's Democratic Party chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019

"I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved," National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019

Also Read | Kashmir terror attack: Over 20 jawans killed, 35 injured in Jaish attack on CRPF convoy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to the families of the CRPF soliders who were killed. "Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery," she tweeted.

Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 14, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the country must stand united in this moment of grief. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also expressed their sadness.

Extremely shocking news coming from Pulwama (J&K). I strongly condemn the terror attack on CRPF convoy in which many casualties are feared. India must stand united in this moment of grief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 14, 2019

Former Army chief VK Singh said "every drop will be avenged"

As a soldier and a citizen of India, my blood boils at the spineless and cowardly attacks. 18 brave hearts from the @crpfindia laid down their lives in #Pulwama. I salute their selfless sacrifice & promise that every drop of our soldier’s blood will be avenged. #JaiHind — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) February 14, 2019

Vice President of India condemned the "dastardly terrorist attack" on the CRPF personnels in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Shocked by the dastardly terrorist attack in which CRPF personnel were martyred. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. @crpfindia — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) February 14, 2019

Condemning the "cowardly attack" on the CRPF personnels in Pulwama, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala paid homage to the martyred, while flayin the Modi government for its "comrpomise" on national security.

Condemn the cowardly terror attack on our jawans in Pulwama, J&K today.



Our homage to the 18 brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice & condolences to their family.



Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama- the terror list & compromise of National Security by Modi Govt continues unabated. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 14, 2019

Deeply saddened, says Naveen Patnaik

Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of so many @crpfindia #jawans in terrorist attack in #Pulwama district of #JammuAndKashmir. Strongly condemn the cowardly act and condolences to the bereaved families. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 14, 2019