    Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' tax free in MP

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Jan 09: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday declared Deepika Padukone-starrer film "Chhapaak" as tax free in the state. Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to make the announcement, saying the movie gives a "positive message to the society about acid attack survivors."

    "I declare Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak', the film based on acid attack survivors and set for release on January 10, as tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Nath tweeted.

    "The movie gives a positive message to society about the women who are acid attack survivors, by portraying their story of pain, confidence, struggle, hope and passion, and to bringing about a change in the society's thinking in such cases," he said in another tweet.

    Padukone visited the JNU campus in Delhi on Tuesday to express solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob, but did not address the gathering.

    After her JNU visit, many appreciated her "silent solidarity", but some others criticised her for "supporting Leftists", saying it was a promotional stunt ahead of her film's release. "#Boycott Chhapaak" was also trending on Twitter, as was "#ISupportDeepika".

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
